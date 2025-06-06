Week-in-Review, June 2 – 6: Atomic Speed, Clever Political Trap, Load Shed and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

NOLA AI has announced the launch of Atomic Speed, a groundbreaking optimization technology that slashes training time and compute costs across all major AI model architectures.

Read more here: NOLA AI Unveils Breakthrough Atomic Speed Performance

- Sponsors -

House Bill 148 expands the Insurance Commissioner’s power to control excessive insurance rate increases but some say this Bill is intended to inappropriately shift the blame for Louisiana’s high insurance rates.

Read more here: A Clever Political Trap – Insurance Industry Pushes Back on Reform Direction

A letter to utility regulators in New Orleans from Jesse George, New Orleans policy director, and Yvonne Cappel-Vickery, clean grid manager, both with the Alliance for Affordable Energy asks pointed questions.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

Read more here: Alliance for Affordable Energy Seeks Answers

Gov. Jeff Landry urged a rethink of how utilities are regulated to prevent ratepayers from bearing the costs of new infrastructure needed to meet rising power demands from private companies and major industries.

Read more here: Landry Urges Utility Reform to Address Industrial Energy Demands

- Sponsors -

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Air Charter Operator Expands Fleet and Airport Bases

Super Bowl LIX Results in $1.25B Economic Boost

Propeller Announces 2025 Impact Accelerator: Growth Track Cohort

Haptech Named Innovative Company of the Year

GalaxyCon New Orleans Debuts With Pop Culture Celebration

Startup NOLA Now Energizes Founders & Investors

Walmart “Road to Open Call” Offers Locals a Shot at Store Shelves