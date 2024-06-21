Week in Review, June 17-21: Haptech, Alaska Airlines, Tulane and More

NEW ORLEANS — At a June 14 event, New Orleans company Haptech gave local officials and business leaders a behind-the-scenes look at its military and law enforcement training technology.
“We are creating the future of weapons training here in New Orleans’ Warehouse District and I hope everyone who saw this firsthand is as excited about the future of New Orleans innovators and our tech industry as I am,” said Kyle Monti, CEO and founder of Haptech. “Not only are we delivering solutions to improve the safety of the U.S. Military, but we are creating jobs and boosting the economy of the place I call home.”
