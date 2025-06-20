Week-in-Review, June 16 – 20: LIT, Gayle Benson, Hispanic Chamber, Mango and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

Gov. Landry reinforced his strong support for the Louisiana International Terminal (LIT), a transformative project led by the Port of New Orleans and poised to create thousands of jobs, boost global trade, and secure Louisiana’s standing as a Gulf Coast economic engine.

Gov. Landry Backs Louisiana International Terminal Project

- Sponsors -

Gayle Benson is under contract to purchase 1515 Poydras Street, a 27-story Class A office tower downtown. Property management will transfer to Corporate Realty, Inc.

Gayle Benson Announces Plans to Acquire 1515 Poydras

Business leaders gathered at the 2025 Jefferson Chamber Legislative Breakfast where Michael Hecht (GNO, Inc.) and Will Green (LABI) shared their views on key outcomes of the 2025 legislative session and their impact on business in Louisiana.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

Jefferson Chamber Spotlights Business Legislation

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Hispanic Chamber Holds Healthcare, Technology, Innovation Summit

- Sponsors -

Lakeside Welcomes Louisiana’s First Mango Store

BioChallenge Launches Global Call for Neuro-Focused Startups

Senate Tax Bill Slashes Clean Energy, Expands Business Breaks

Tulane Performs First Heart Transplant at East Jefferson

Danos Secures Gulf Operations Contract Renewal

Feil Marks 65 Years of Lakeside During Parish Bicentennial

Cinnaholic Gourmet Cinnamon Rolls Opens First Louisiana Location

Deep Fried Advertising Launches “20 for 20” Giveaway for 20th Anniversary