Week-in-Review, June 16 – 20: LIT, Gayle Benson, Hispanic Chamber, Mango and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:
Gov. Landry reinforced his strong support for the Louisiana International Terminal (LIT), a transformative project led by the Port of New Orleans and poised to create thousands of jobs, boost global trade, and secure Louisiana’s standing as a Gulf Coast economic engine.
Gov. Landry Backs Louisiana International Terminal Project
Gayle Benson is under contract to purchase 1515 Poydras Street, a 27-story Class A office tower downtown. Property management will transfer to Corporate Realty, Inc.
Gayle Benson Announces Plans to Acquire 1515 Poydras
Business leaders gathered at the 2025 Jefferson Chamber Legislative Breakfast where Michael Hecht (GNO, Inc.) and Will Green (LABI) shared their views on key outcomes of the 2025 legislative session and their impact on business in Louisiana.
Jefferson Chamber Spotlights Business Legislation
Here are more of the week’s top business stories:
Hispanic Chamber Holds Healthcare, Technology, Innovation Summit
Lakeside Welcomes Louisiana’s First Mango Store
BioChallenge Launches Global Call for Neuro-Focused Startups
Senate Tax Bill Slashes Clean Energy, Expands Business Breaks
Tulane Performs First Heart Transplant at East Jefferson
Danos Secures Gulf Operations Contract Renewal
Feil Marks 65 Years of Lakeside During Parish Bicentennial
Cinnaholic Gourmet Cinnamon Rolls Opens First Louisiana Location
Deep Fried Advertising Launches “20 for 20” Giveaway for 20th Anniversary