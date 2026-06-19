Week-in-Review June 15-19: Hecht Moves, Cornbread, Groundbreakings and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

After 18 years leading GNO, Inc., Michael Hecht announced plans to transition to the role of CEO Emeritus in 2027, remaining involved in key regional initiatives while the organization searches for a new president and CEO. Hecht will stay in his current role through the end of 2026 before launching an economic development and government relations consulting firm that will work closely with GNO, Inc.

GNO, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition for 2027

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LCMC Health broke ground on a behavioral health expansion at New Orleans East Hospital that will create the facility’s first inpatient behavioral health unit since opening in 2014. The project will improve access to mental healthcare for residents of eastern New Orleans, Gentilly and the Lower 9th Ward.

Groundbreaking Marks New Orleans East Hospital Expansion

Construction has begun on the $4.4 million AM Plaza development in Gretna, which will provide a permanent home for August Moon restaurant and Hoang Law Firm. Backed by financing through JEDCO, the SBA 504 Loan Program and OnPath Credit Union, the project is expected to be completed in 2027.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

AM Plaza Breaks Ground in Gretna

A survey of the Biz New Orleans 500 found that AI has moved beyond experimentation for most regional businesses, with 83% of respondents now using the technology and more than 90% reporting gains in efficiency. Businesses and nonprofits alike said AI is helping lean teams increase capacity and streamline routine tasks.

AI Adoption Accelerates Across Biz New Orleans 500

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The Convention Center named Viola’s Heritage the winner of its 2026 WIN Pitch Smart–Retail Ready competition, earning the local business an opportunity to sell its cornbread mix at Dutch’s Corner.

Viola’s Heritage Wins Convention Center Competition

More than 100 land use leaders from 38 districts across North America gathered in New Orleans for a 3-day leadership retreat hosted by the Urban Land Institute, the world’s oldest and largest network of cross-disciplinary real estate and land use experts.

Urban Land Institute Draws 100+ Land Use Leaders

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Trader Joe’s Continues Louisiana Expansion with 4th Store

WYES Debuts New Dook Chase Cooking Series

Supreme Court Ruling Raises Risks for Freight Brokers

GNOYO Earns Prestigious Midori Residency

River Chase II Reflects Changing Northshore Workplace Trends

Leadership St. Bernard Celebrates Class of 2026

BMF Marks 100 Years of Brand Building

Ochsner STAR Program Marks 20 Years of Student Outreach

Loyola, LCTCS Launch Transfer Pathway