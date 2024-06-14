Week in Review, June 10-14: Advano, RNGD, Birdon and More

NEW ORLEANS — Advano is about to start production at its industrial pilot plant in the New Orleans Regional Business Park in New Orleans East. After celebrating its grand opening earlier this year, the homegrown battery tech company expects to begin creating silicon-carbon composite anode material later this month. Its capacity is 10 tons per year.

Advano is creating what it describes as “next generation” material for lithium-ion batteries that will power electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and grid storage systems. To do so, the startup is using readily available equipment that is used in other industries.

“With this approach, we aim to create value through a safe, scalable, and cost-effective product, said Advano CEO Chris York. “By delivering material from our industrial pilot line to our customers, we can engage in the qualifications process, showcasing our capability to scale of our material in an industrial-like environment and enable mass EV adoption.”

