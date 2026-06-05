Week-in-Review June 1-5: High Rankings, Business Expansions and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

Sail 250 drew more than 125,000 visitors to New Orleans and helped boost downtown visitation to approximately 454,000 people during Memorial Day week, a 52.3% increase over the same period in 2025.

Sail 250 Draws 125,000 to New Orleans Waterfront

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New Orleans ranked second among the nation’s most supportive mid-sized cities for small businesses due to its high concentration of local businesses, strong customer engagement, affordable commercial rents and support for shopping local.

New Orleans 2nd in National Small Business Ranking

Rouses Markets will open its first St. Bernard Parish location in Chalmette in 2027, redeveloping a former Big Lots and Sav-A-Lot site into a nearly 48,000-square-foot full-service grocery store as part of the company’s ongoing Gulf Coast expansion.

Rouses Markets to Open 1st St. Bernard Store

Evolve Coffee + Matcha, a local businss specializing in ceremonial-grade matcha and craft coffee beverages, has opened a new location in Mandeville, expanding its Southeast Louisiana footprint.

Evolve Coffee + Matcha Opens in Mandeville

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RNGD, a Metairie-based construction services firm, was named one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces for 2026 for the second consecutive year.

RNGD Earns 2nd Consecutive Inc. Best Workplace Honor

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

UMC Names New Chief Operating Officer

STartUP Northshore Opens Applications for THE LAUNCHPAD

YouthForce NOLA Opens Internships for 200+ Students

From Capital to Community: Black-led CDFIs Chart Forward Momentum