Week-in-Review, July 7 – 11: Credit Unions, Startups, Awards and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

From surging membership and expansions to net losses, credit unions across the Greater New Orleans region are experiencing significant changes. The latest 2024 data on local credit unions paints a picture of transformation with some credit unions outperforming peers with strong earnings and rapid growth, while others face shrinking member bases and mounting challenges.

Regional Credit Unions See Diverging Fortunes

STartUP Northshore has announced THE LAUNCHPAD, a brand-new series of live pitch competitions spotlighting early-stage founders from across the Northshore.

Building on the success of STartUP Northshore’s premiere pitch competition, the NSpire Startup Slam, THE LAUNCHPAD introduces a high-visibility, mini-pitch format designed to fuel early-stage ventures.

STartUP Northshore to Debut THE LAUNCHPAD

Jones Walker LLP has announced it has reelected William H. Hines as managing partner for a fifth consecutive five-year term. Since his first term began in 2006, Hines has led Jones Walker’s strategic expansion and helped the firm become one of the Gulf South’s largest and most prominent law firms.

Jones Walker LLP Reelects Managing Partner

As part of a sweeping new strategic plan, Louisiana Economic Development (LED) has introduced the new Louisiana Wins Business Incentive Guide, a package of programs aimed at attracting new investment, supporting business expansion and creating high-quality jobs across diverse industries statewide.

LED Launches Business Incentive Guide

Opportunity Hub New Orleans (OHUB x NOLA) celebrated a major milestone in its mission to champion overlooked founders with its latest $100K Startup Investment Challenge, held at The Shop at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans. After six bold pitches and real-time audience votes, the founder of PHŌS Mobility, emerged as the winner, developing solar-electric low-speed vehicles designed for resilience, modularity, and sustainability.

OHUB x NOLA Announces $100K Investment Challenge Winner

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Compass Names New Regional VP for Louisiana and Mississippi

New Orleans & Co. Partners with Mindtrip for AI Travel Planning

HR NOLA Named to Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces

workshopWDXL Wins American Institute of Architects Award

Fur Bebe Cafe Announces Grand Opening

Fidelity Bank Opens First Lafayette Branch

Microsoft Backs Google’s A2A as AI Agents Advance

New Orleans Revamps Restoration Tax Abatement Program