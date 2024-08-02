Login
A Week In Review

Week in Review, July 29-Aug. 2: New Businesses Bring Nostalgia to Local Scene & More

August 2, 2024   |By
Via Kelsey Scram

NEW ORLEANS — If March storms in like a lion and leaves like a lamb, what about New Orleans in the peak of summer? While many bemoan the sultry season as a period of sluggishness, particularly in the service industry, a wave of inventive entrepreneurs is breathing new life into the city. They’ve launched an array of niche businesses that tap into the rich well of nostalgia, turning the summer doldrums into a vibrant showcase of creativity and innovation.

Future Shock Video in Mid City is tapping into the enduring nostalgia for DVDs and VHS tapes with a meticulously curated collection of vintage films and rare finds. Meanwhile, roller skate enthusiasts can lace up their skates and glide into the fun as Skate Country Westbank reopens its doors, bringing a burst of retro excitement to the summer scene. Both of these ventures offer a refreshing twist on classic pastimes, proving that old-school charm is very much alive and thriving.

Read more about what businesses are swimming this summer in New Orleans here. 

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

LSU Partners with Integer Technologies on $9.8M Navy Research Deal

New Report Shows Healthcare Sector is Driving Louisiana’s Job Creation

Entergy’s Energy Smart Program Brings Cost Conscious Innovation to New Orleans

Offering comprehensive energy efficiency at no cost to the consumer, Entergy’s Energy Smart program incentivizes Entergy New Orleans customers to perform energy-saving upgrades in...
Read More

Propeller Publishes the 2024 Impact Accelerator Cohort

GNO Inc. Launches New Road Closure Tracker Ahead of Super Bowl LIX

Glass Half Full Recycling Program Secures $6.5M for Gulf Coast Expansion

Boot64 Ventures Believes SSBCI Funds Will ‘kick things up a notch’ for Louisiana Startups

U.S. Added Just 114K Jobs in July & Unemployment Rate Hits 4.3%

State Treasurer Announces Bond Commission Approvals

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

