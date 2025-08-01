Week-in-Review, July 28 – Aug 1: Port Alliances, Energy Shifts, New Businesses and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:
The five lower Mississippi River ports are joining forces to strengthen their global impact. Collectively, they make up the largest port system in the world.
Toomy Champions Vision Behind Historic Port Agreement
Unified Lower MS River Port Strategy Approved
Louisiana’s oil and gas sector is surging amid major investments and shifting policies.
Venture Global Commits $15.1B to Second LNG Plant
Trump Administration Rescinds Offshore Wind Energy
Oil & Gas Partnership Helps Sustain $327M Rice Industry
From grand openings to groundbreakings, new businesses are reshaping the region this week.
Clearview City Center Breaks Ground on New Zea Location
7 Brew Coffee Opens in LaPlace
Estée Lauder Brings Luxury Retailers to MSY
Here are more of the week’s top business stories:
Allegiant Announces New Low-Cost Flight Routes
Corporate Realty Lists Landmark Downtown Property
Top Transportation Demand Conference Heads to New Orleans
New Orleans & Co. Highlights Museum Month & COOLinary
Bollinger to Lead Cutter Strategic Partnership
Top Cantrell Deputy Gilbert Montaño to Step Down
AI-Powered ALS Research Initiative Launched
New Orleans to Host Prestigious Chamber Conference
Ursuline Academy Names New Board Chair