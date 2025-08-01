Week-in-Review, July 28 – Aug 1: Port Alliances, Energy Shifts, New Businesses and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

The five lower Mississippi River ports are joining forces to strengthen their global impact. Collectively, they make up the largest port system in the world.

Toomy Champions Vision Behind Historic Port Agreement

Unified Lower MS River Port Strategy Approved

Louisiana’s oil and gas sector is surging amid major investments and shifting policies.

Venture Global Commits $15.1B to Second LNG Plant

Trump Administration Rescinds Offshore Wind Energy

Oil & Gas Partnership Helps Sustain $327M Rice Industry

From grand openings to groundbreakings, new businesses are reshaping the region this week.

Clearview City Center Breaks Ground on New Zea Location

7 Brew Coffee Opens in LaPlace

Estée Lauder Brings Luxury Retailers to MSY

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Allegiant Announces New Low-Cost Flight Routes

Corporate Realty Lists Landmark Downtown Property

Top Transportation Demand Conference Heads to New Orleans

New Orleans & Co. Highlights Museum Month & COOLinary

Bollinger to Lead Cutter Strategic Partnership

Top Cantrell Deputy Gilbert Montaño to Step Down

AI-Powered ALS Research Initiative Launched

New Orleans to Host Prestigious Chamber Conference

Ursuline Academy Names New Board Chair

Children’s Museum CEO Plans Science-Focused Expansion