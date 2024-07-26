Week in Review, July 22-26: Super Bowl Philanthropy and More

NEW ORLEANS — At a July 23 press conference, the New Orleans Super Bowl LIX Host Committee, Entergy, the New Orleans Saints, and the NFL Foundation announced a plan to give at least $3 million to Greater New Orleans nonprofits by the end of 2024.

The community-focused initiative is dubbed “Impact 59 Powered by Entergy.” It is an official Super Bowl LIX legacy grant program, designed to make a positive impact even after New Orleans has hosted its record-tying 11th Super Bowl on Feb. 9, 2025. The event will take place in the Caesars Superdome.

Regional corporate partners raised $1.5 million and the NFL provided matching dollars to stock the fund. More contributions could boost the total size of the fund. Grants could range in size from $25,000 to $250,000.

“Hosting and executing an incredible game is just one aspect of our responsibility,” said New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson at the event. “Equally important is our commitment to supporting our community and creating a lasting positive impact.”

