Week-in-Review, July 21 – 25: Record-Breaking Sales, Great Travel, Coffee, Retail and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

UFC 318 sold out the Smoothie King Center on July 20, drawing an enthusiastic crowd of 18,138 and generating $8.09 million in ticket sales—the highest-grossing gate in the venue’s history.

UFC Sets Record at Smoothie King Center

New Orleans is set to benefit from expanded travel options as Breeze Airways adds new nonstop flights to the West Coast and Southeast, and Carnival Cruise Line unveils its 2027/28 schedule with additional cruise destinations.

New Breeze Flights Put NOLA Ahead of Travel Trends

Carnival Unveils 2027/28 Cruises, Expands NOLA Capacity

New Orleans area coffee lovers got a double shot this week as Congregation Coffee opened a new location on Magazine St. and French Truck Coffee introduced a new fundraising blend for Preservation Hall.

Congregation Coffee Opening 2nd Location

French Truck & Preservation Hall Launch Fundraiser

Shoppers also got a double shot of good news: Local luxury retail hubs, Canal Place and Lakeside Shopping Center, each announced new stores.

Aroma360 to Open First Louisiana Store at Canal Place

Lakeside Shopping Center Set to Add Rowan

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

OnPath Credit Union Expands Footprint

Hood Container Announces $118.9M Modernization

Local Aerospace Industry Launches New Business

Hispanic Chamber Announces Business Conference & Tradeshow

SUNO Announces Leadership Change

Louisiana Surpasses 2 Million Jobs Mark

BizNewOrleans.com Named Best News Website

Banks Balance Growth & Caution in New Orleans Market

AEDF Announces Interim Executive Director