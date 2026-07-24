Week-in-Review July 20-24: Business Milestones, Mega Renovations and More

Here are some of the week’s biggest business stories affecting the Greater New Orleans business community:

LSU Health New Orleans has begun a $100 million modernization of Louisiana’s only dental school, upgrading classrooms, clinics and research facilities to strengthen dental education, expand patient care and support the state’s future oral healthcare workforce, nearly 80% of which trained at the school.

LSU Health Begins $100M Dental School Renovation

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As New Orleans finalizes its $30 million virtual power plant program, energy industry experts say pairing upfront incentives with long-term performance payments could make the initiative a national model for using distributed battery storage to strengthen grid reliability, improve storm resilience and reduce energy costs.

City’s $30M VPP Can Become National Model

CommCare Corporation has opened a new $30 million household-style skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in Metairie, expanding capacity to meet growing demand for long-term care and post-hospital rehabilitation while creating more than 120 jobs and advancing the nonprofit’s statewide facility modernization strategy.

CommCare Opens $30M Metairie Care Center

Heirloom is investing nearly $10 million to convert two historic Gravier Street buildings in downtown New Orleans into a nine-suite boutique hotel featuring luxury amenities and historically inspired design, expanding the company’s growing hospitality portfolio with an opening targeted by the end of 2027.

Heirloom Plans $10M Boutique Hotel Downtown

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New Orleans-based Corridor Ventures invested in thermal management startup Carbice, whose carbon nanotube cooling technology is designed to address one of artificial intelligence’s biggest infrastructure challenges by improving semiconductor heat transfer, reducing water use and lowering data center operating costs.

Corridor Ventures Invests in AI Cooling Startup

The Young Leadership Council is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a yearlong series of events highlighting how the organization has helped develop generations of business, nonprofit and civic leaders across the New Orleans region, culminating in a reunion expected to draw about 300 alumni and supporters in October.

YLC Highlights 40 Years of Leadership Impact

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Tulane Wins DOE Funding for AI Materials Research

Heroes of New Orleans Celebrates $1M Milestone

First Horizon Bank, United Way Name Executive Committee Board Chair

NOCC Team Honored for Workforce Excellence