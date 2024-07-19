Week in Review, July 15-19: Red River Bank, Hub International, Stormwater Sensors

NEW ORLEANS — It was a standing-room only crowd as Red River Bank hosted a grand opening for its newest banking center on Monday, July 15 at 1914 Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie.
This is the Alexandria, La.-based bank’s second full-service banking center in the New Orleans market. In 2021, it opened a combined loan and deposit production office in the Energy Centre on Poydras Street. The next year, it opened a banking center on Baronne Street in downtown New Orleans.
Here are more of the week's top business stories:
