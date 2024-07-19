Login
A Week In Review

Week in Review, July 15-19: Red River Bank, Hub International, Stormwater Sensors

July 19, 2024   |By
Red River Bank Market President Meghan Donelon (center in red dress) is joined by supporters as she cuts the ceremonial ribbon at the bank’s new location on Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie.

NEW ORLEANS — It was a standing-room only crowd as Red River Bank hosted a grand opening for its newest banking center on Monday, July 15 at 1914 Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie.

This is the Alexandria, La.-based bank’s second full-service banking center in the New Orleans market. In 2021, it opened a combined loan and deposit production office in the Energy Centre on Poydras Street. The next year, it opened a banking center on Baronne Street in downtown New Orleans.

Read more.

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

 

