Week-in-Review, July 14 – 18: Business Support, Coast & Flooding, Oil & Gas Laws and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

Louisiana Economic Development is prioritizing high-wage job growth and small business innovation through new funding initiatives, while local entrepreneurs like Downtown Fabworks’ founder call for stronger support of homegrown talent.

The Louisiana Technology Transfer Office (LTTO), part of LED’s Louisiana Innovation initiative, has launched the “SBIR/STTR Advantage Series” to help small businesses navigate federal funding, starting July 22 with a workshop at the New Orleans BioInnovation Center.

Louisiana Innovation Launches Small Business Funding Series

Introduced as part of the Louisiana Wins Business Incentive Guide unveiled earlier this year, HIP is among several programs designed to attract new investment, support business expansion, and create high-quality jobs across diverse industries statewide.

High Impact Jobs Program Central to LED Strategy

Daniel Krall, founder and president of Downtown FabWorks, is passionate about using production design and fabrication to create eye-catching, inspiring spaces in New Orleans and nationwide. But he believes local economic development agencies could do more to support and promote New Orleans businesses—especially around major live events.

Downtown Fabworks Founder Urges Support for Local Makers

Louisiana has canceled the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion amid new appointments to lead coastal and flood protection efforts and as New Orleans prepares for Upper 9th Ward flood mitigation meetings. The Mid-Barataria project cancellation has sparked concern.

Louisiana Cancels Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion

Gov. Landry has appointed environmental markets and compensatory mitigation expert, Michael H. Hare, as Executive Director of the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.

Landry Appoints Louisiana Coastal Authority Head

A new flood mitigation initiative in New Orleans’ Upper Ninth Ward is bringing residents and city officials together to develop long-term, data-driven solutions to chronic neighborhood flooding.

City Announces Upper 9th Ward Flood Mitigation Meeting

Prominent Gordon Arata Member specializing in energy transactions and regulatory matters explains the major provisions of new legislation aimed at expanding oil and gas production on both federal lands and offshore.

Gordon Arata Member Explains Energy Laws

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

University Medical Center New Orleans Names CEO

NAI Rampart Moves Headquarters to Veterans Building

New Orleans Ranks No. 2 in U.S. Travel Rankings

Palette Northshore to Host Grand Opening

Boutique Hotels Add Modern Flair to Garden District

$90M Bond Plan Targets City’s Legal Debts

Gaming Fuels High-Pay Jobs in New Orleans

Candidates Line Up for New Orleans Municipal Primary

Tyler Cox Elevates Restaurant August Wine Program

Riverboat “CITY of NEW ORLEANS” Christened