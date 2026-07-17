Week-in-Review July 13-17: Retail Growth, Cross-Parish Collaboration and More

Here are some of the week’s biggest business stories affecting the Greater New Orleans business community:

Business and economic development leaders at a BGR Breakfast Briefing said reversing Greater New Orleans’ population decline will require growing existing businesses, investing in infrastructure and resilience, improving regional connectivity, and promoting the area’s strengths to attract talent and investment.

BGR Panel Maps Path to Regional Growth

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Also from the BGR Breakfast Briefing: Business and economic development leaders said Greater New Orleans can best drive economic growth and reverse population decline by strengthening regional collaboration across parish lines to attract investment, support redevelopment and create jobs.

BGR Panel: Regional Collaboration Drives Growth

Retail experts say a growing number of national and emerging brands are choosing Magazine Street for their first New Orleans locations, reflecting confidence in the corridor’s strong sales, unique character and long-term growth potential while complementing its locally owned businesses.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

Magazine Street Grows in Retail Investment

Communications leaders in the greater New Orleans region say AI is making public relations and marketing more valuable by increasing demand for credible earned media and strategic expertise while helping professionals work more efficiently rather than replacing them.

AI Raises the Value of Business Communications

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Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Award-Winning Whiskey Drives Growth for Seven Three Distilling

Meta Expands Louisiana AI Campus to $50B

Report: Universities Power New Orleans Economy

The Idea Village Opens IDEAinstitute Accelerator Applications

Maritime Groups Warn Jones Act Waiver Hurts Investment

Bernhard Capital Partners Sells EPIC Piping