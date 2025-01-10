Week in Review, Jan. 6 – 10: Gayle Benson Shares Her Thoughts on Success and Failure at Jefferson Chamber 2025 Annual Meeting

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans, was the featured speaker at the Jefferson Chamber’s 2025 Annual Meeting where she shared her thoughts on success and failure.

This week featured several announcements regarding energy production developments including a ban on offshore drilling in over 625 million acres of U.S. waters. A focus on the need for political momentum across the board and multi-level cooperation on energy strategies is being shaped by increases in demand for energy from high-tech industries as well as the need to protect or assist industries like fisheries and insurance. An all-of-the-above approach is required to both supply the oil and gas needed now while also rapidly expanding and funding newer energy sources such as wind, solar, geothermal, hydropower, ocean energy, and bioenergy.

Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. (D-LA) announced $20 Million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for Stay Ready NOLA Inc. through the Community Change Grants Program. These grants aim to advance local, on-the-ground projects that reduce pollution, increase community climate resilience, and build community capacity. This award was made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which Congressman Carter proudly helped craft and voted for.

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

“Y’all Aboard”: Gulf Coast Rail Receives $21 Million in Grant Funding for Passenger Rail Between New Orleans and Mobile

UNO Math Professor on Winning Team Selected for NSF Quantum Virtual Particles Laboratory Project

New Orleans Startup Cantaloupe AI Launches First Conversational AI Interview Experience for Hospitality

Ochsner Health Extends Partnership with New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans

LSU Health Professor, Dr. Lucio Miele, Appointed as Director of LSU-LCMC Health Cancer Center