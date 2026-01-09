Week-in-Review Jan. 5-9: Expansions, Mergers, Awards and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

Expansions: Along Camellia Boulevard in Lafayette, both OnPath Credit Union and Red River Bank are expanding their Acadiana footprints, with OnPath purchasing nearly one acre near River Ranch for its entry into the Lafayette market and Red River Bank breaking ground Jan. 7 on a new full-service banking center at 1800 Camellia Blvd., its second location in Acadiana.

OnPath Announces Expansion into Lafayette

Red River Bank Breaks Ground on New Banking Center

HR NOLA has been acquired by Skillcloud HCM Solutions, a national provider of HR managed services specializing in talent acquisition, outsourced HR and HR technology implementation. This strategic partnership combines HR NOLA’s expertise in culture, compliance, and talent with Skillcloud’s scalable workforce solutions.

HR NOLA Merges With National HR Firm

Tropical Air Kare launched as the result of a merger between Air Kare Air Conditioning & Heating and Tropical A/C & Heating combining two established HVAC companies under a single brand. The move is intended to allow the companies to grow without having to be absorbed by a larger, externally owned operator.

Tropical Air Kare Merges 2 Local HVAC Companies

First Federal Bank and Fidelity Bank have entered into a definitive agreement under which First Federal will acquire Fidelity’s mortgage division, NOLA Lending Group. As part of the transaction, First Federal Bank will purchase NOLA Lending Group assets and continue serving Fidelity customers from existing locations.

First Federal Bank to Acquire NOLA Lending Group

Louisiana has earned Business Facilities Platinum Deal of the Year for the second consecutive year, with Hyundai Steel’s $5.8 billion investment in Ascension Parish recognized as the nation’s most significant development announcement of 2025. With this selection, Louisiana becomes the first in the award’s history to receive consecutive Platinum honors.

Louisiana Wins Business Facilities Platinum Deal of the Year

