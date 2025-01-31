Week in Review, Jan. 27 – 31: Omni Hotels & Resorts to develop 1,000-room Headquarters in New Orleans

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

Omni Hotels & Resorts will develop a 1,000-room headquarters hotel projected to be transformative for the city, region and state. The Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority approved the $213.6 million economic impact ground lease agreement.

DeepSeek, a Chinese AI company, took the world by storm this week as it released its exponentially more cost-effective AI model onto the open market, raising concerns among U.S. tech companies and investors. The Nasdaq 100 fell by around 3% and the S&P 500 decreased by nearly two percent. The CEO of DisruptREADY explains how DeepSeek’s achievements highlights the evolving landscape and the increasing prominence of firms that can move quickly and more efficiently in this critical sector.

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Women+ in Technology of Southeast Louisiana Launched in New Orleans

Aom & Frankie’s Good Catch Thai Urban Bistro Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

First You Make a Roux – Morgan & Co. Rebrands

Haptech, Inc. Leaders Advocate for High-Tech Military Training Technology

Super Bowl LIX to Leave a Lasting Green Legacy in New Orleans

Bayou Phoenix Marks Important Milestone Transforming Former Six Flags New Orleans Site