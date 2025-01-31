Login
Economic Development

Week in Review, Jan. 27 – 31: Omni Hotels & Resorts to develop 1,000-room Headquarters in New Orleans

January 31, 2025
New Orleans
Photo provided by New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

Omni Hotels & Resorts will develop a 1,000-room headquarters hotel projected to be transformative for the city, region and state. The Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority approved the $213.6 million economic impact ground lease agreement.

Read more

DeepSeek, a Chinese AI company, took the world by storm this week as it released its exponentially more cost-effective AI model onto the open market, raising concerns among U.S. tech companies and investors. The Nasdaq 100 fell by around 3% and the S&P 500 decreased by nearly two percent. The CEO of DisruptREADY explains how DeepSeek’s achievements highlights the evolving landscape and the increasing prominence of firms that can move quickly and more efficiently in this critical sector.

Read more

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Entergy’s Energy Smart Program Brings Cost Conscious Innovation to New Orleans

Offering comprehensive energy efficiency at no cost to the consumer, Entergy’s Energy Smart program incentivizes Entergy New Orleans customers to perform energy-saving upgrades in...
Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

