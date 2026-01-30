Week-in-Review Jan. 26-30: NOEW, Startup Boosts, Top Healthcare and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW) announced the first keynote speakers for its 2026 Summit, including business transformation leader Jon McNeill, Louisiana Chief Innovation Officer Josh Fleig and the record-breaking husband and wife team behind the Arctic Challenge 2025.

NOEW Announces Top Keynote Speakers

The Idea Village announced the companies selected for its 2026 VILLAGEx accelerator, a 16-week program supporting growth-stage, technology-driven startups. Chosen from more than 60 applicants, the cohort will receive intensive mentorship, investor preparation, and strategic support aimed at scaling operations and raising $1M+ in outside capital.

The Idea Village Announces 2026 VILLAGEx Cohort

Louisiana expanded the Work-Based Learning Tax Credit, significantly increasing incentives for employers that hire interns and apprentices by offering a $2.50 per-hour credit—up to $2,500 per worker annually—with lower hour thresholds to qualify. The change strengthens the workforce pipeline by giving employers earlier access to job-ready talent.

Work-Based Learning Tax Credit to Boost Workforce Skills

Manning Family Children’s has received notification by the American College of Surgeons following a virtual site visit in December that the organization has been verified as a Level I Pediatric Trauma Center – the first of its kind in the Gulf South.

Manning Rated 1st Gulf South Level I Pediatric Trauma Center

Startup Prize: Energy, a new national program supporting early-stage energy companies preparing for commercialization, was launched, connecting founders with capital, industry expertise and mentorship. Backed by Louisiana Economic Development, the initiative aims to accelerate energy innovation while positioning Louisiana as a hub where emerging technologies across fuels, electricity and energy systems can scale.

Startup Prize: Energy Launched in Louisiana

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Colliers Study Shows Potential of Northshore Square Mall

M C Bancshares Names Regional President Ahead of DMMS Merger

Steri International Uses Light to Fight Pathogens

Deutsch Kerrigan Celebrates 100 Years

The Truitt Law Firm Marks 30 Years

Jefferson Chamber Announces 2026 Board

Power Up Women’s Leadership Conference Returns for 7th Year

BGR Dashboards Show Property Tax Rate Fluctuations