Week in Review, Jan. 20 – 24: Philip Sherman Helps Lead the Charge to Make the New Orleans Super Bowl a Success

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

Philip Sherman Helps Lead the Charge to Make the New Orleans Super Bowl a Success – As both the Chair of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation (GNOSF) Board and the attorney for the Super Bowl Host Committee, Philip Sherman plays a pivotal role in ensuring the upcoming Super Bowl in New Orleans is an extraordinary success. With a storied history of leadership and negotiation, Sherman’s expertise continues to make a lasting impact on this landmark event for the city.

Filta New Orleans Revolutionizes Commercial Kitchens Making Them Faster, Greener, Safer and Cleaner – Everyone loves fried food and Filta, a pioneer in commercial cooking oil filtration, is helping make it even better. Filta New Orleans has carved a niche in the industry by combining eco-friendly practices with operational efficiency. From servicing high-profile facilities like Caesars Superdome, Smoothie King Center, and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport to supporting local restaurants and educational institutions such as Tulane University and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Filta has become an indispensable partner for kitchens across southern Louisiana.

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

United Natives Hosts 2nd Annual Sports Gala During Super Bowl Week in New Orleans

French Quarter Accessibility Project: Enhancing Inclusivity Ahead of the Super Bowl

Chef Melissa Araujo to Open Second Award-Winning Honduran Restaurant: Alma Café Mid-City

Jefferson Parish Business Council Announces 2025 Officers and Celebrates Recent Achievements

The Idea Village Announces 2025 VILLAGEx Cohort with Eight Startups Selected for this Highly Competitive Accelerator

FTS | Flexblue Staffing Reflects on its First 10 Years of Excellence