Week-in-Review Jan. 19-23: Intangible Assets, Cruises, Copyright and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

The New Orleans–based healthcare software company Performance Health Partners has been acquired by Sentact, marking a notable milestone for Louisiana’s innovation economy. Founder Heidi Raines will join Sentact as chief strategy officer. The acquisition reflects Louisiana’s growing track record of scaling healthcare technology companies from early-stage investment to national impact.

Performance Health Partners Announces Acquisition

Purchase price allocation studies and transaction reviews by Chaffe & Associates show that intangible assets often outweigh physical assets in acquisitions, with buyers and lenders increasingly focused on the durability, documentation and scalability of customer relationships and operating systems as key drivers of valuation, access to capital and long-term business resilience.

Why Intangible Assets Drive Business Value

The Port of New Orleans closed calendar year 2025 with 1,067,407 cruise passenger movements, marking the ninth year the port has exceeded one million annual passengers demonstrating the growing strength of New Orleans as a global cruise destination.

Port NOLA Surpasses 1M Cruise Passengers for 9th Year

One year into its effort to secure National Cancer Institute designation, the LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center, led by director Dr. Lucio Miele, has restructured governance, expanded clinical trials infrastructure and doubled annual cancer research funding to more than $20 million as Louisiana works to address cancer rates that exceed the U.S. average by more than forty percent.

LSU Cancer Center’s NCI Push 1 Year In

A Loyola University professor, Tim Kappel, helped secure a landmark federal appeals court ruling affirming that U.S. copyright law allows songwriters to reclaim worldwide ownership of their work, a decision with broad implications for the music industry. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit upheld a lower court ruling granting full global copyright ownership, demonstrating that properly exercised termination rights restore worldwide control to songwriters.

Loyola Professor Wins Landmark Global Copyright Ruling

Here are more of the week's top business stories:

