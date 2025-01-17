Week in Review, Jan. 13 – 17: National Organization of Minority Architects Announces New Orleans-based 2025-26 President

Become an Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

The National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMA) has named Bryan C. Lee, Jr., founder and design principle of New Orleans-based architecture and design nonprofit Collaqate Design, as the new NOMA president. Lee was also honored with the 2025 AIA Whitney M. Young Jr. Award in December 2024, which distinguishes an architect or architectural organization that embodies social responsibility. His work has consistently pushed the boundaries of how architecture can empower communities, address systemic inequities, and amplify the voices of those historically underrepresented in the field.

Bryce Faucheaux, a rising star in the wine world and Beverage Director at Justine in New Orleans’ French Quarter, has been named an honoree in Beverage Dynamics’ 2025 Alcohol Industry 40 Under 40. This prestigious recognition celebrates the best young leaders shaping the global alcohol industry. At just 33 years old, Faucheaux boasts an impressive array of credentials. He holds a WSET Level 3 Award in Wines (Pass with Distinction), is a French Wine Scholar (Highest Honors, Wine Scholar Guild), and an Advanced Sommelier certified by the Court of Master Sommeliers.

University of New Orleans Announces Furloughs to Address Structural Budget Deficit

Future Use of Energy in Louisiana (FUEL) Announces Investments in Building Use-Inspired Research Capabilities at Xavier University of Louisiana

Northshore Startup Takes Home Over $100,000 Grand Prize Package as Cantaloupe AI wins STartUP Northshore’s 2025 NSpire Startup Slam

2025 Louisiana Music Educators Association (LMEA) Professional Development Conference and All-State Conference Moves to the Birthplace of Jazz

Louisiana Department of Health Announces $15 million in Funding to Train Healthcare Workforce

Port of New Orleans Announces $1 Million EPA Grant to Support Louisiana International Terminal Sustainable Infrastructure and Workforce Development

Congressman Carter Announces More Than $9 Million to Install Publicly Accessible Electric Vehicle Chargers Across New Orleans