Week-in-Review Jan. 12-16: Economic Development, Moreno Momentum and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

Moreno appointed Dr. Jenny Mains to serve as Deputy Mayor for Economic Development, a role that places economic growth, workforce development and business support at the center of city hall’s strategic priorities.

Moreno Appointments to Drive Economic Growth

ElementUSA announced plans to invest $850M to develop a rare earth and critical minerals refining facility aimed at strengthening domestic supply chains for materials used in advanced manufacturing, national defense and energy technologies.

ElementUSA Plans $850M Critical Minerals Refining Facility

A $450 million, federally backed investment was announced this week for ATALCO’s Gramercy refinery, positioning Louisiana as a key hub in the nation’s alumina, gallium and defense supply chain.

$450M Partnership Expands Alumina Production in Louisiana

New Orleans–based McGlinchey Stafford PLLC voted to disband following a Jan. 5 vote by its equity members, ending more than four decades in practice. Client matters are expected to follow departing attorneys, including confirmed group moves to Adams & Reese and Jones Walker.

McGlinchey Stafford Disbands After Decades in Practice

Mayor Helena Moreno ordered a reorganization of New Orleans’ climate and sustainability work, dispersing responsibilities formerly held by the Office of Resilience and Sustainability across multiple departments as part of a budget-driven restructuring. The move has drawn criticism from advocates who warn it could weaken climate initiatives.

Moreno Reorganizes Resilience Office Amid Opposition

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

EskewDumezRipple Names New Managing Principal

FB Bancorp Repurchases 10% of Outstanding Shares

TEP Interpretive Center Opens New Permanent Exhibit

Rex Pro Bono Publico Foundation Awards $1.2M

Jones Walker Reelects Board Leaders and Adds 12 Partners

HNOC Exhibit Named 2026 Museum Exhibition of the Year

G-Unit to Invest $124M in Shreveport Entertainment

Algiers Mardi Gras Festival Announces 2026 Grand Marshal

Saul’s Light Founder Named Kellogg Leadership Fellow