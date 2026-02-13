Week-in-Review Feb. 9-13: Jobs, Roads, Milestones and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

Mayor Helena Moreno proposed creating a new in-house Street Maintenance Unit within the Department of Public Works, reallocating $6.25M in unused capital funds to hire 50 workers and purchase paving equipment to speed up repairs to roads and reduce reliance on outside contractors in New Orleans.

Moreno Announces $6.25M In-House Street Plan

EskewDumezRipple has entered a new chapter with the appointment of Christian Rodriguez as Managing Principal, a relocation of its New Orleans headquarters to a redesigned downtown studio and continued national expansion.

Leading by Design: EskewDumezRipple Marks New Chapter

The January jobs report showed stronger-than-expected hiring, with 130,000 jobs added and unemployment dipping to 4.3 percent, but sharp downward revisions to 2025 totals revealed the labor market was far weaker last year than previously reported.

January Jobs Beat Forecasts as 2025 Totals Slashed

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Senior VC of LSU Health New Orleans Named

Tujague’s Marks 170 Years of Creole Tradition

Camelback Ventures Opens Fellowship Application

Trump Administration Revokes EPA Climate Finding

DonahueFavret Completes 45,000-Square-Foot Tulane Renovation

Red River Bank Names New Business Development Executive

MSY Celebrates The Club Lounge Renovation

Louisiana Leads in Proposed Carbon Capture Projects

RPCC Breaks Ground on Hyundai Steel Training Center