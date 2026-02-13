Week-in-Review Feb. 9-13: Jobs, Roads, Milestones and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:
Mayor Helena Moreno proposed creating a new in-house Street Maintenance Unit within the Department of Public Works, reallocating $6.25M in unused capital funds to hire 50 workers and purchase paving equipment to speed up repairs to roads and reduce reliance on outside contractors in New Orleans.
Moreno Announces $6.25M In-House Street Plan
EskewDumezRipple has entered a new chapter with the appointment of Christian Rodriguez as Managing Principal, a relocation of its New Orleans headquarters to a redesigned downtown studio and continued national expansion.
Leading by Design: EskewDumezRipple Marks New Chapter
The January jobs report showed stronger-than-expected hiring, with 130,000 jobs added and unemployment dipping to 4.3 percent, but sharp downward revisions to 2025 totals revealed the labor market was far weaker last year than previously reported.
January Jobs Beat Forecasts as 2025 Totals Slashed
Here are more of the week’s top business stories:
Senior VC of LSU Health New Orleans Named
Tujague’s Marks 170 Years of Creole Tradition
Camelback Ventures Opens Fellowship Application
Trump Administration Revokes EPA Climate Finding
DonahueFavret Completes 45,000-Square-Foot Tulane Renovation
Red River Bank Names New Business Development Executive
MSY Celebrates The Club Lounge Renovation
Louisiana Leads in Proposed Carbon Capture Projects