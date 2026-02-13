Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
A Week In Review

Week-in-Review Feb. 9-13: Jobs, Roads, Milestones and More

February 13, 2026   |By
Week-in-Review Feb. 9-13: Jobs, Roads, Milestones and More
Week-in-Review Feb. 9-13: Jobs, Roads, Milestones and More. "King Cake Party" photo by Dylan Hawkins.

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

Mayor Helena Moreno proposed creating a new in-house Street Maintenance Unit within the Department of Public Works, reallocating $6.25M in unused capital funds to hire 50 workers and purchase paving equipment to speed up repairs to roads and reduce reliance on outside contractors in New Orleans.

Moreno Announces $6.25M In-House Street Plan

- Sponsors -

EskewDumezRipple has entered a new chapter with the appointment of Christian Rodriguez as Managing Principal, a relocation of its New Orleans headquarters to a redesigned downtown studio and continued national expansion.

Leading by Design: EskewDumezRipple Marks New Chapter

The January jobs report showed stronger-than-expected hiring, with 130,000 jobs added and unemployment dipping to 4.3 percent, but sharp downward revisions to 2025 totals revealed the labor market was far weaker last year than previously reported.

- Partner Content -

Besselman Wealth Planners

For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets....
Read More

January Jobs Beat Forecasts as 2025 Totals Slashed

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Senior VC of LSU Health New Orleans Named

- Sponsors -

Tujague’s Marks 170 Years of Creole Tradition

Camelback Ventures Opens Fellowship Application

Trump Administration Revokes EPA Climate Finding

DonahueFavret Completes 45,000-Square-Foot Tulane Renovation

Red River Bank Names New Business Development Executive

MSY Celebrates The Club Lounge Renovation

Louisiana Leads in Proposed Carbon Capture Projects

RPCC Breaks Ground on Hyundai Steel Training Center

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2026 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter