A Week In Review

Week in Review, Feb. 3 – 7: Canal Street Revival Efforts Gain New Momentum in Downtown New Orleans

February 7, 2025   |By
New Orleans
Getty image

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

The historic Canal Street corridor is getting a fresh push for further revitalization as local leader, Sandra Herman, kicks off Celebrate Canal, a nonprofit coalition of dedicated citizens focused on improving the historic commercial corridor.

New Orleans city officials are rolling out an AI-powered system to transform urban roadways, making them safer and more efficient. The NoTraffic system is currently being tested on Canal Street and along Convention Center Boulevard. “Uriel Katz was sitting at a red light one day, wondering why the light hadn’t turned green when there was no cross-traffic,” said Tom Cooper, Vice President, Public Sector at NoTraffic.

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Entergy’s Energy Smart Program Brings Cost Conscious Innovation to New Orleans

Offering comprehensive energy efficiency at no cost to the consumer, Entergy’s Energy Smart program incentivizes Entergy New Orleans customers to perform energy-saving upgrades in...
Louisiana Announces $50 Million Growth Fund and AI Research Institute

New Orleans Ranks Among Top Cities for Landmarks, Convention Hosting

LED Showcases Natrx Among Top Louisiana Businesses

Waymo to Test Driverless Vehicles in New Orleans During Mardi Gras

“Manning Family Children’s” – Hospital Announces New Name

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

