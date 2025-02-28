Week in Review, Feb. 24 – 28: New Orleans Native Wins Lifetime Achievement Award – La. Travel Association

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

The Louisiana Travel Association honored this year’s cohort of Louey Award winners with one prominent New Orleans native receiving the Will Mangham Leadership in Tourism Lifetime Achievement Award.

Also in tourism, the 2024 New Orleans tourism campaign, “Your Town, Deep Down,” created by Brand Society for New Orleans & Company, won seven awards at the 2025 American Advertising Awards (ADDYs).

The first custom-designed StormTrap installation of its size in Louisiana was announced as part of the groundbreaking on New Orleans’ first Class-A office building since 1989.

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Lawsuit Alleges Maurepas Swamp Protected from Industrial Development

New Orleans Chamber Foundation Announces 2025 Power Up

Canal Place Expands its Luxury Retail Portfolio

Local University Named Top Fulbright Producer

Follow Scrim Through “Windows on Canal” Public Art Series

Two Internationally Renowned Brands to Open at Lakeside Shopping Center

St. Tammany Vice President Receives Prestigious Economic Development Award

Early Technology Adoption Helps Black-Owned Small Businesses

New Orleans Hotels Extend Massive Clean-Up Efforts

Economic Conditions Impact Households at Every Income Level

STEM NOLA CEO Fosters Public Trust in Science in D.C.