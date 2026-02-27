Week-in-Review Feb. 23-27: NOEW, Tall Ships, 2.2M Visitors & More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

New Orleans will serve as the inaugural host of Sail 250, part of the America 250 commemoration of the nation’s 250th anniversary, with events set for May 27–June 1. The Mississippi River waterfront will host an international fleet of tall ships and naval vessels, free public tours and citywide celebrations.

New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW) has unveiled its largest lineup to date. The free, weeklong program will feature more than 70 speakers, including Mayor Helena Moreno in conversation with Tim Miller of The Bulwark Podcast.

Manning Family Children’s will build a new Level 4 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, expanding its main campus from 35 to 60 beds. Set to open in 2027, the facility will help meet rising demand for highly specialized treatment of critically ill and premature newborns.

Downtown New Orleans recorded 2.2 million visits, or a 10% increase over 2025, during the two-week Carnival period representing the highest total since 2020. DDD sponsored The Riverwalk’s 40th Annual Lundi Gras Festival attracting approximately 7,000 attendees.

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

