Week-in-Review Feb. 2-6: Law Firm Expansions, Global FDI and More. Photo by Dylan Hawkins.

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

Chaffe McCall, the New Orleans–founded law firm established in 1826, marked its 200th anniversary, reflecting its evolution from early maritime and commercial work into a modern, full-service practice with more than 60 attorneys across Louisiana and Texas serving clients nationally and internationally. The firm is considered the oldest continuously operating law firm in Louisiana.

Chaffe McCall Marks 200 Years of Legal Practice

- Sponsors -

Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn, LLP (SPSR) announced the addition of eight attorneys, two paralegals, and three legal assistants from McGlinchey Stafford PLLC, adding a comprehensive maritime practice and significantly strengthening the firm’s insurance coverage, casualty and commercial litigation, and construction and surety capabilities.

SPSR Adds 8 Attorneys Plus Maritime

The World Trade Center New Orleans, in partnership with Louisiana Economic Development, announced the launch of Louisiana Global Connect during Washington Mardi Gras, introducing the new international outreach and foreign direct investment initiative to global partners.

Louisiana Global Connect Launched to Strengthen FDI

More than 5,000 medical professionals gathered at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center for the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference 2026 drawing global attention to stroke research, treatment innovation and the condition’s nearly $900 billion annual economic impact worldwide.

ISC26 Draws More Than 5,000 Global Stroke Experts

- Sponsors -

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

LSU Health New Orleans Chancellor to Step Down

Woodward Names New Gulf Coast Market Leader

Fifth Circuit Copyright Ruling Sparks Debate

Tulane Global Humanities Center Puts Port Cities in Focus

Element New Orleans Opens in the CBD

Startup NOLA Links Local Businesses to Federal Labs

Fidelity Bank POWER Names 2026 Woman of the Year Nominees

LSU Cancer Center Draws Talent to BioDistrict