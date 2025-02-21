Week in Review, Feb. 17 – 21: Louisiana To Benefit After Federal Decision on Historic Landmark District Designation

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

The U.S. Department of Interior announced it will not proceed with designating an approximately 11‐mile stretch of the River Road along the west bank of the Mississippi River as the Great River Road Historic Landmark District. “Big things are ahead, and Louisiana’s time is right now,” said Fisher-Cormier.

Pan-American Life Insurance Group donated $1 million to support the Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine – the newly established medical school formed last year by Xavier University of Louisiana and Ochsner Health. “We are deeply committed to creating opportunities that empower the next generation of leaders.”

UNO Ranks in Top 10 Percent Nationwide on Social Mobility Index

New Chief Strategy Officer Named for New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Historic Family-Owned Business Expands its Footprint in Jefferson Parish

Dealer Market Expected to Attract Tens of Thousands to New Orleans

Historic New Orleans Collection and Nous Foundation Team Up on French Heritage

Engineers Discover Greener Industrial Chemical Production Method Led by Tulane

New Orleans Chamber of Commerce names Ashley Hilsman Chief Operating Officer

Black & Gold Gala Returns to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Kean Miller Recognized in U.S. News & World Report “2025 Best Companies to Work For”