Week-in-Review Feb. 16-20: Robots, Food Awards, Startups and More.

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

The Idea Village will host the 3rd Coast Venture Summit March 10–12 during New Orleans Entrepreneur Week, convening Gulf South founders, investors and corporate partners. The curated event spotlights seed- to Series A-stage companies with strong Gulf South ties, innovation potential and investor readiness.

3rd Coast Venture Summit Returns

St. Bernard Parish will host a humanoid robotics pilot through a state agreement with Persona AI, with testing at SSE Steel Fabrication to collect real-world data in a working industrial environment. The effort is designed to validate robots that operate alongside skilled tradespeople, positioning the parish as a proving ground for next-generation automation and workforce upskilling.

St. Bernard Parish Selected for Humanoid Robotics Pilot

New Orleans will host the 2026 North America’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony on May 28, bringing chefs and industry leaders together for a multi-day program culminating in the live ranking reveal. The event further elevates the city’s global culinary profile, aligning it with the broader 50 Best platform and building on recent international recognition.

2026 North America’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards Coming to New Orleans

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Nunez and SME Launch Gulf Coast Maritime Workforce Initiative

Rental Leverage Shifts as New Orleans Vacancy Tops 10%

RecycleDAT! Delivers Strong Early Results for Mardi Gras 2026

Coal Push Draws Scrutiny Over Cost and Resilience

Maestri Classic Builds Tourism Momentum

NORA Report Highlights Neighborhood Revitalization