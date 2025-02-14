Week in Review, Feb. 10 – 14: Jefferson Parish Announces $500M Facility – the First in U.S. to Manufacture EV Battery Materials

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO), in coordination with Jefferson Parish, Cornerstone Energy Park, and Gray Construction, celebrated the groundbreaking on a $500 million facility to supply critical chemical components for rechargeable lithium-ion battery and semiconductor manufacturing processes used in a variety of products, including electric vehicles (EV).

JEDCO also joined state, regional, and local leaders to celebrate the grand opening of an expansive new headquarters for one of the fastest-growing businesses in the Southeast. RNGD, a leader in commercial construction and design, invested $25 million to consolidate its Southeast Region campus. The project is expected to create 130 new jobs and retain 265 existing jobs in the area.

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

New Orleans Entrepreneur Week 2025 Announces Schedule of 14th Annual Event

Galatoire’s Table Auction Supports STEM NOLA, Son of a Saint and Other Nonprofits

Primary Workspace Opens in Historic Downtown Gretna Schoolhouse

Mardi Gras Goes Green: Grassroots Coalition Leads Sustainability Efforts for Third Year

New Orleans Among Top Cities for Black-Owned Businesses Amid Rising National Trend

Houma Pediatrics and Thibodaux Pediatrics to join Manning Family Children’s

Heroes of New Orleans Hosts “Race for a Cause” Go-Kart Challenge