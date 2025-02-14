Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
A Week In Review

Week in Review, Feb. 10 – 14: Jefferson Parish Announces $500M Facility – the First in U.S. to Manufacture EV Battery Materials

February 14, 2025   |By
Battery
Getty image

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO), in coordination with Jefferson Parish, Cornerstone Energy Park, and Gray Construction, celebrated the groundbreaking on a $500 million facility to supply critical chemical components for rechargeable lithium-ion battery and semiconductor manufacturing processes used in a variety of products, including electric vehicles (EV).

Read more

- Sponsors -

JEDCO also joined state, regional, and local leaders to celebrate the grand opening of an expansive new headquarters for one of the fastest-growing businesses in the Southeast. RNGD, a leader in commercial construction and design, invested $25 million to consolidate its Southeast Region campus. The project is expected to create 130 new jobs and retain 265 existing jobs in the area.

Read more

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

- Partner Content -

Entergy’s Energy Smart Program Brings Cost Conscious Innovation to New Orleans

Offering comprehensive energy efficiency at no cost to the consumer, Entergy’s Energy Smart program incentivizes Entergy New Orleans customers to perform energy-saving upgrades in...
Read More

New Orleans Entrepreneur Week 2025 Announces Schedule of 14th Annual Event

Galatoire’s Table Auction Supports STEM NOLA, Son of a Saint and Other Nonprofits

Primary Workspace Opens in Historic Downtown Gretna Schoolhouse

- Sponsors -

Mardi Gras Goes Green: Grassroots Coalition Leads Sustainability Efforts for Third Year

New Orleans Among Top Cities for Black-Owned Businesses Amid Rising National Trend

Houma Pediatrics and Thibodaux Pediatrics to join Manning Family Children’s

Heroes of New Orleans Hosts “Race for a Cause” Go-Kart Challenge

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter