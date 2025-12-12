Week-in-Review Dec. 8-12: Moreno Council, JEDCO Success, Vision Plan and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

Mayor-elect Helena Moreno has announced that she will create an infrastructure Coordination Council modeled on the Super Bowl task force which will initially be led by GNO, Inc. President and CEO Michael Hecht. The Council will deliver improved city services year-round.

Moreno Announces New Orleans Coordination Council

JEDCO highlighted a year of major investments, job growth and collaboration during its 2025 Annual Luncheon attended by nearly 500 people. Leaders cited large industrial, logistics and infrastructure initiatives as strong evidence of sustained economic momentum heading into 2026.

JEDCO Sees Major Economic and Workforce Wins in 2025

JEDCO Honors 2025 Business Award Winners

Regional leaders released the Greater New Orleans Region Vision Plan 2035, a roadmap focused on aligning economic growth, tourism and quality of life through coordinated investments in housing, transportation, infrastructure and workforce development.

Vision Plan 2035 Outlines Regional Priorities

Tulane University’s downtown expansion, centered on the redevelopment of the former Charity Hospital building, is poised to be a transformative investment for New Orleans. The project will add thousands of jobs and significantly expand Tulane’s research capacity over the coming decade.

Tulane Outlines Major Downtown Expansion Plan

New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW) opened registration for its annual weeklong celebration taking place March 9-14, 2026. It will broaden its focus beyond the tech sector to include hospitality, creative industries, social impact ventures and other areas of local business activity.

NOEW 2026 Registration Opens

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

