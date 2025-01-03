Login
Economy

Week in Review, Dec. 30 – Jan. 3: Louisiana Initiatives Are In Sync With Global Economic Trends With More to Achieve in 2025

January 3, 2025   |By
Global Economic Trends
Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

Louisiana has adopted several measures that give the state and local businesses a leg up when it comes to taking advantage of national and global economic trends. The global shift towards decarbonization and investments in renewable energy, for example, is forging ahead and Louisiana is poised to take advantage of this by attracting private investment in emission-reduction technologies such as carbon capture and storage (CCS). According to Louisiana Economic Development, the state offers favorable geology for CO2 injection and storage and an existing network of nearly 50,000 miles of integrated pipeline.

Another global trend Louisiana is taking advantage of is the surge in AI technology, cloud storage, and other data services. Hut 8 announced that it is planning to build a $2.5B data center on 107 acres in the southeast corner of West Feliciana Parish off Louisiana Highway 964. While there is no official statement yet, reports say that the data center’s future tenants will be investing an additional $10 billion in computers and equipment to operationalize the data center.

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Social Security Fairness Act of 2023 Passed by Senate Awaits President’s Signature

The National Science Board Releases the State of U.S. Science and Engineering 2024 Report

FUEL Super Pitch Competition Attracts Carbon Reduction Innovations

