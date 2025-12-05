Week-in-Review Dec. 1-5: Green Jobs, Canal St., Amtrak and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

Mayor-elect Helena Moreno has revived the more formal, cabinet-style system that consolidates city oversight under a small group of senior officials signaling her intention to stabilize city services, strengthen public-private collaboration and create a more predictable operating environment for businesses. The lineup includes Kevin Ferguson, who will serve as deputy mayor and chief of staff.

Moreno Announces Senior Leadership Team

- Sponsors -

Thrive New Orleans provides the kind of workforce training and small business support the region needs. It uplifts communities and improves the city’s resilience. Led by Executive Director Chuck Morse, the organization combines green-infrastructure education, social enterprise and entrepreneurship programs to deliver a holistic approach to renewal.

Thrive New Orleans Builds Green Economy Workforce

The New Orleans City Planning Commission’s newly released Canal Street Progress Report & Analysis of Current Conditions 2025, Canal Street stands at a critical juncture. The report recognizes clear gains since the 2018 study but also identifies several areas where Canal Street continues to face significant challenges.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

Canal Street Report Highlights Progress and Gaps

Amtrak’s reported record ridership and revenue, reflecting growing demand for passenger rail across the United States, including the Gulf South. The company marked another year of strong performance for a system that has connected more than 500 destinations across 46 states and parts of Canada for more than 50 years.

New Orleans Shines in Record Year for Amtrak

- Sponsors -

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Outlier Raises $11M for Sports Betting Tech

Leaders Gather for 13th Annual Louisiana IT Symposium

International WorkBoat Show Returns with Expanded Programming

ADP Data Shows Jobs Fall by 32K in November

Galatoire’s Table Auction Raises Record $187,500

DDD Q3 Report Showcases the BioDistrict

Experian 2026 Forecast Warns of Rising AI-Driven Cyber Threats

New Orleans Housing Sales Slow as Prices Rise in 2026