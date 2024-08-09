Week in Review, Aug. 5-9: Amtrak’s Latest Southeastern News & More

NEW ORLEANS — Despite the boil water advisory that came to New Orleans Parish, there was plenty of good news to celebrate in the Gulf Coast region this week. Railway lovers can rejoice as Southern Railroad Commission has announced that service will resume between New Orleans and Mobile, Al. And tourism might not be the only industry to benefit from the transportation connectivity.

Aerospace engineering is already well-established on the Gulf Coast, with notable players such as NASA Michoud in New Orleans and the Stennis Space Center in Mississippi contributing to the region’s industry presence. Additionally, Mobile’s Airbus aviation manufacturing facility stands out as a significant hub in the area. The presence of Airbus could be particularly advantageous for residents of the Gulf Coast who might seek hybrid work opportunities.

To read more about the potential economic benefits of the new Mobile train station, click here.

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

