Week-in-Review, Aug 4 – 8: Superdome, Downtown, Real Estate and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

As the Caesars Superdome marked its 50th anniversary, the New Orleans Saints officially sold-out season tickets for the 20th consecutive year—continuing one of the NFL’s most impressive streaks of fan support.

Superdome Turns 50: Opened August 3, 1975

- Sponsors -

Saints Hit 20-Year Sellout Streak

As the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina nears, the Downtown Development District is highlighting two decades of revitalization, while AIA New Orleans hosts a town hall on the future of downtown development.

Downtown Is Thriving After 20 Years of Change

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

AIA New Orleans Town Hall to Spotlight Downtown

As three major real estate groups brought together four New Orleans mayoral candidates to highlight the industry’s economic impact, Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple joined national resilience leaders to spotlight FORTIFIED roofing which reduces storm damage and strengthens the state’s insurance market.

3 Real Estate Groups Organize Mayoral Candidate Townhall

- Sponsors -

Insurance Commissioner to Tour FORTIFIED Projects

Here are more of this week’s top business stories covering business expansions, workforce development, the film industry and more:

New Federal Laws Impact Small Business Loans

Danos Acquires Wood Onshore Labor Operations

Indie Film Industry Helps Offset Downturn

Nunez to Acquire $1M LNG Unit

PALA Interstate Announces $1.9 Million Investment

5 Deep-Water Ports Express Unity to Boost Trade

Port of South Louisiana Executive Director Resigns

St. Tammany Economic Development Appoints CEO

2025 Excelencia Gala to Celebrate Hispanic Businesses in Louisiana