Week in Review, Aug. 26-Aug. 30: Times They Are A-Changin’

I may not be the biggest Bob Dylan fan, but Timothée Chalamet’s portrayal of the legendary singer in an upcoming biopic has brought the blue-eyed musician’s words back into my thoughts. Dylan’s 1964 anthem, “The Times They Are a-Changin’,” resonates as powerfully today as ever:

Come gather ’round people Wherever you roam And admit that the waters Around you have grown And accept it that soon You’ll be drenched to the bone If your time to you is worth savin’ Then you better start swimmin’ Or you’ll sink like a stone For the times they are a-changin’…

As we reflect on the transformations that have shaped our lives and our city, we’re reminded of how far we’ve come and how much further we can go. Nineteen years ago, our city faced a devastating challenge, and just three years ago, we confronted another significant hurdle. Yet, history teaches us that change, though often daunting, can lead to remarkable progress.

- Sponsors -

Who could have predicted that New Orleans, a city steeped in history and tradition, would become a hub for cutting-edge technology? Today, tech innovators like Atlas Reality find inspiration here for their virtual projects, transforming our city’s narrative.

Although Louisiana isn’t typically known for prioritizing women’s health issues, this week Gov. Jeff Landry and various elected officials, community leaders, and business figures came together to open the doors of the new Perinatal Mental Health Unit at Woman’s Hospital. This unit is the state’s first inpatient facility dedicated exclusively to the mental health needs of pregnant women, those up to a year postpartum, or women who have experienced a pregnancy loss within the past year.

A century ago, in 1924, the idea of a Black-owned bank from New Orleans becoming the largest African American-owned financial institution in the nation would have seemed improbable. Yet, Liberty Bank and Trust stands as a testament to that dream, boasting over $1 billion in assets.

My latest unemployment statistics for the New Orleans-Metairie-Kenner area reflect a glimmer of hope. We’re seeing signs of improvement in some sectors and a slight drop in the unemployment rate. While challenges persist, these indicators remind us of the resilience and adaptability that define our community.

As Dylan famously sang, “For the times they are a-changin’.” As we navigate the winds of change (as a band I love, The Scorpions, sang!), let’s remember that, like the ever-shifting tides, each challenge carries the potential for renewal and growth. Embracing these changes with optimism and determination, just as Dylan’s words inspire us to do, will guide us toward a brighter future for New Orleans.

Here are some other news stories from this week that you may have missed:

- Sponsors -

Loyola Receives $700,000 Award to Create Cutting-Edge Filmmaking Facility

Average Rate on a 30-year Mortgage Eases to 6.35%, Its Lowest Level in More Than a Year

Longue Vue Deemed an American Treasure by the National Park Service

Tesla’s Fight Against Louisiana Auto Sales Law Revived by Appeals Court

Ice Industries Opens Louisiana Facility, Creates 70 Jobs for First Solar Supply

EO Louisiana Names Conway Solomon The Marshall Klein 2024 Entrepreneur Of The Year

US Consumer Confidence Rises In August As Americans’ Optimism About Future Improves

LSU School of Public Health launches Louisiana 3.0+ Scholars Pledge

State Treasurer Urges Repeal of Personal Income Tax to Boost Economic Growth

Slidell-Based Manufacturer Beier Integrated Systems Announces $1.8 Million Expansion

GalaxyCon Expands with New Orleans Debut in July 2025