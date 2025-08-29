Week-in-Review, Aug 25 – 29: World-class Golf, MSY Express, Solar, STEM and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) broke ground on the $84.5 million Express Shuttle Connector Road, a project connecting the north and south campuses. The roadway will also serve as the foundation for a future intermodal rail connection between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

MSY Breaks Ground on $84.5M Shuttle Connector Road

LIV Golf announced it will bring its first Louisiana tournament to New Orleans City Park on June 26-28, 2026, with play set for a newly renovated South Course at Bayou Oaks designed by Greg Norman. Officials said the event is projected to support more than 1,150 jobs and generate an estimated $40 million economic impact for the region.

LIV Golf to Debut at City Park in 2026

The North Oaks Health System announced it has invested $50 million in a new five-story, 95,809-square-foot building on its Hammond medical center campus.

North Oaks Health Opens $50M Building

Louisiana-based solar installer PosiGen announced 166 layoffs in St. Charles and Jefferson parishes and warned that another 92 Louisiana employees could be cut within two weeks.

PosiGen Cuts 166 Signaling Solar Industry Decline

STEM education received a boost when the University of New Orleans won a six-year, $2M grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to provide scholarships for low-income students pursuing degrees in biological and computer sciences.

UNO Wins $2M NSF Grant for Low-Income STEM Students

