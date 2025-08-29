Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
A Week In Review

Week-in-Review, Aug 25 – 29: World-class Golf, MSY Express, Solar, STEM and More

August 29, 2025   |By
Week-in-Review, Aug 25 - 29: World-class Golf, MSY Express, Solar, STEM and More
Week-in-Review, Aug 25 - 29: World-class Golf, MSY Express, Solar, STEM and More. Getty image.

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) broke ground on the $84.5 million Express Shuttle Connector Road, a project connecting the north and south campuses. The roadway will also serve as the foundation for a future intermodal rail connection between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

MSY Breaks Ground on $84.5M Shuttle Connector Road

- Sponsors -

LIV Golf announced it will bring its first Louisiana tournament to New Orleans City Park on June 26-28, 2026, with play set for a newly renovated South Course at Bayou Oaks designed by Greg Norman. Officials said the event is projected to support more than 1,150 jobs and generate an estimated $40 million economic impact for the region.

LIV Golf to Debut at City Park in 2026

The North Oaks Health System announced it has invested $50 million in a new five-story, 95,809-square-foot building on its Hammond medical center campus.

- Partner Content -

Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business

Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles?  Only 10% of...
Read More

North Oaks Health Opens $50M Building

Louisiana-based solar installer PosiGen announced 166 layoffs in St. Charles and Jefferson parishes and warned that another 92 Louisiana employees could be cut within two weeks.

PosiGen Cuts 166 Signaling Solar Industry Decline

- Sponsors -

STEM education received a boost when the University of New Orleans won a six-year, $2M grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to provide scholarships for low-income students pursuing degrees in biological and computer sciences.

UNO Wins $2M NSF Grant for Low-Income STEM Students

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Bill Hines Leads Jones Walker From Katrina to Expansion

Deep Fried Awards $20K Grant to Rebuilding Together

Providence Announces Faubourg Lafitte Milestones

GNO, Inc. Katrina Symposium Examines Recovery & Resilience

City Park Unveils 2050 Plan

Alon Apparel Expands with NOLA-Inspired Men’s Wear

Port of New Orleans Appoints Chief Engineering Officer

Convention Center Earns 2nd LEED Gold Certification

United Way Launches Resiliency Center

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter