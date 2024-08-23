Login
A Week In Review

Week in Review, Aug. 19-23: Lighting Up the World and More

August 23, 2024   |By
The Nyungwe rainforest is located in southwestern Rwanda, at the border with Burundi, to the south, and Lake Kivu and the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the west. The Nyungwe rainforest is probably the best preserved montane rainforest in Central Africa. It is located in the watershed between the basin of the river Congo to the west and the basin of the river Nile to the east. From the east side of the Nyungwe forest comes also one of the branches of the Nile sources. GETTY IMAGES

NEW ORLEANS — As we transition into a new season, it’s a natural moment to reflect on the lights and innovations that have shaped our world recently. What events and achievements will stand out as beacons of inspiration, reminding us of the dynamic and transformative times we’ve experienced? Charli XCX lit up the world with her neon green album roll out this summer and local NASA employees are lighting up the skies with their contributions on the ground. 

Since starting Biz New Orleans last month, I’ve been consistently struck by the remarkable ways local talent is making a global impact. This week, local engineer Jim Costigan exemplifies this perfectly. Working with Modjeski & Masters (M&M), Costigan is part of the team behind a new decorative lighting system for the Crescent City Connection bridges. These lights will not only illuminate the bridges but will also put New Orleans in the spotlight during the upcoming Super Bowl.

Modjeski & Masters are already in the news – they’re the team responsible for the a new decorative lighting system for the Crescent City Connection bridges. The lights that will eventually adorn the bridges will showcase New Orleans to the rest of the country during the much anticipated Super Bowl. Yet, Costigan’s contributions to a small village in Rwanda are equally noteworthy.

His innovative engineering solutions have not only improved infrastructure in the region but also enhanced the daily lives of its residents. Through his work, Costigan exemplifies the impact of local talent on a global scale, blending technical expertise with a deep sense of community responsibility. His achievements remind us that the true measure of a remarkable summer can often be found in the inspiring stories of individuals who strive to make a difference, both near and far.

Read more about Costigan’s contributions here and check out the following Biz stories you may have missed this week:

Longuevue Capital Named #1 Growth Fund by Bloomberg Private Equity League Tables

Entergy’s Energy Smart Program Brings Cost Conscious Innovation to New Orleans

Offering comprehensive energy efficiency at no cost to the consumer, Entergy’s Energy Smart program incentivizes Entergy New Orleans customers to perform energy-saving upgrades in...
Read More

Louisiana Treasurer Opposes Bank of America as Authorized Fiscal Agent Over Alleged Discriminatory Practices, Bank Disagrees

New Orleans Names Kourtney A. Williams Deputy Press Secretary

Synergy Design Group Named to Inc. 5000

StartupNOLA Brings Investors and Entrepreneurs Together at First Access to Capital

COOL Cooperative Gets $470,800 to Expand Film Training for Middle and High Schools

New Orleans Career Center Sees Record Enrollment, Expands Offerings To Meet Community Demand

Carroll Morton Talks Leading New Orleans Film Fest, The City’s Film Future & Her Favorite Movies

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

