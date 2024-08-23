NEW ORLEANS — As we transition into a new season, it’s a natural moment to reflect on the lights and innovations that have shaped our world recently. What events and achievements will stand out as beacons of inspiration, reminding us of the dynamic and transformative times we’ve experienced? Charli XCX lit up the world with her neon green album roll out this summer and local NASA employees are lighting up the skies with their contributions on the ground.

Since starting Biz New Orleans last month, I’ve been consistently struck by the remarkable ways local talent is making a global impact. This week, local engineer Jim Costigan exemplifies this perfectly. Working with Modjeski & Masters (M&M), Costigan is part of the team behind a new decorative lighting system for the Crescent City Connection bridges. These lights will not only illuminate the bridges but will also put New Orleans in the spotlight during the upcoming Super Bowl.

His innovative engineering solutions have not only improved infrastructure in the region but also enhanced the daily lives of its residents. Through his work, Costigan exemplifies the impact of local talent on a global scale, blending technical expertise with a deep sense of community responsibility. His achievements remind us that the true measure of a remarkable summer can often be found in the inspiring stories of individuals who strive to make a difference, both near and far.

Read more about Costigan's contributions here

