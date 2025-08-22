Week-in-Review, Aug 18 – 22: Workforce Boost, Startup Ecosystem, Film Festival and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

Facing a projected 42% shortfall in nurses and widening gaps across the healthcare spectrum, University of Holy Cross (UHC) President Dr. Stanton McNeely says the university is working to tackle Louisiana’s growing workforce crisis.

University of Holy Cross Fills Healthcare Workforce Gaps

The Managing Director of The Idea Village, Megan Balch, shares her views on the Momentum Fund which is specifically designed to fill a capital engine gap in the Gulf South.

The Idea Village Momentum Fund Backs Founders

Global AI is creating billion-dollar “unicorns” at record speed, reshaping tech hubs worldwide and fueling new ventures from Silicon Valley to southeast Louisiana.

La. Stakes Claim in Global AI Gold Rush

The New Orleans Film Society (NOFS) announced the first wave of titles for the 36th annual, Oscar-qualifying New Orleans Film Festival (NOFF) showcasing more than 130 films selected from over 3,700 submissions across 125 countries.

133 Films Screening at New Orleans Film Festival

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Tulane Study Reveals Online Searches Reinforce Bias

Startup Thrivvy Exemplifies Northshore Innovation

Celebrate Canal! Coalition Receives 2025 Trumpet Award

Port NOLA Cargo Volumes Climb

Ochsner, Saints & Pelicans Plan New Medical Complex

Louisiana Vintage Festival Debuts at House of Blues

UMC Marks 10 Years of Service

Lineage, Port NOLA Expand Partnership to Boost Trade