Week in Review: Aug. 12-16, Big Names Make a Name for Themselves in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Despite being called a “Sportsman’s Paradise,” Louisiana isn’t particularly known for her love of the environment. Yet this week, Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves made a $100,000 donation to ensure that the Cajun coral reef in Grand Isle would continue to thrive. Graves has invested in 3d printed marine technology that will generate 10,000 square feet of living reef, in turn providing a home for all marine species up and down the food chain.

And as President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden descended upon the Crescent City, little did they know Attorney Mark Geragos (who has served on Hunter Biden’s legal defense team) was investing in real estate on Tulane Avenue.

Meanwhile, Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux was still basking in the glow of all the Red River District hype generated by Rapper 50 Cent. In April, the hip hop artist established his G-Unit Studios in Shreveport and now he is making good on his promise to ensure local businesses and Louisiana talent thrive.

Three Highlights from NOLA Coalition’s Two-Year Report

Louisiana Utility Commission Oks Major Donor’s Plan To Buy Entergy Gas System

New Orleans International Airport’s Kevin Dolliole Named Airport Director of the Year by Airport Minority Advisory Council

Regional Training Partnership Awarded $5.75M by U.S. Department of Labor

Commercial and Multifamily Real Estate in New Orleans Metro Has Mixed July 2024 Performance

United Way Announces Grand Opening of New Orleans East Prosperity Center

American Legion Convention to Bring Thousands of Veterans and Millions in Revenue to New Orleans

Louisiana Leads Nation In Broadband Expansion, But Some Don’t Dig The Success

Rachael Ray Grant Fuels Partnership to Prevent Pet Surrenders in Jefferson Parish

New Orleans Film Society Appoints Carroll Morton as New Exec Director

Avelo Airlines Announces New Nonstop Service Between New Orleans and Connecticut Via Next Generation Boeing 737 Fleet