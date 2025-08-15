Week-in-Review, Aug 11 – 15: Business Startups, Awards, Investments and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

Half of the 48 fastest-growing Louisiana businesses on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list are based in the Greater New Orleans region.

2025 Inc. 5000 Includes 24 from New Orleans Region

The entrepreneurial and startup ecosystem has entered a busy season of opportunity, with new programs, pitch events, and talent resources opening doors for early-stage founders across the region.

New Orleans Region Sees Surge of Startup Activity

LED turns 90 next year and to mark the anniversary, they’ve launched an ambitious 9×90 Work Plan to proactively achieve nine high-impact initiatives that boost economic growth, encourage innovation, and increase job opportunities.

LED Launches Ambitious 9×90 Work Plan

The Greater New Orleans Foundation revealed the 2025 grantees of its Greater Together Fund for Racial Equity honoring those whose generosity uplifts and strengthens the community.

Greater New Orleans Foundation Names Equity Fund Grantees

During a visit to New Orleans, Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple highlighted his commitment to the FORTIFIED roofing program, describing it as a critical step toward strengthening homes and stabilizing the state’s property insurance market.

Temple Spotlights FORTIFIED Roofing Program

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

1834 Ventures Launches $20M for Tulane Startups

WSPER Wins LAUNCHPAD STartUP Northshore

Trader Joe’s New Orleans Brings 80 Jobs

Nunez Develops Maritime Certificate for LIT Workforce

National Leaders Join Tulane Future of Energy Forum

New Orleans & Co. Issues Post Katrina Statement

Delacroix to Open at Spanish Plaza