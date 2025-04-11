Week-in-Review: April 7 – 11 Shipping, Fabrication, Business Wins and more

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:
Downtown FabWorks is expanding at home and nationally. It is the sole fabricator for the upcoming Windows on Canal public art installation, a Canal Street revitalization effort spearheaded by the Celebrate Canal! Coalition.
Downtown New Orleans reports positive yearly performance across retail, innovation, transportation sectors and improvements to safety.
Louisiana’s economy faces significant challenges due to tariffs and the proposal to charge up to $1.5 million per call on Chinese vessels at U.S. ports.
Anonymous MICHELIN inspectors are in town evaluating restaurants, making dining reservations and scouting for culinary gems throughout the region for new American South Guide.
The day Governor Landry’s 90-day pause on the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion Project came into effect (April 4), a Plaquemines Parish jury ordered that Chevron pay $745 million in damages to restore an area of Louisiana coastal wetlands.
Here are more of the week’s top business stories:
