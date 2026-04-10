Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

April 7, after more than 40 years of discussions, more than a decade of planning and a $30 million investment, New Orleans has become a true riverfront city with the grand opening of the Goldring Woldenberg Riverfront Park.

Goldring Woldenberg Riverfront Park Celebrates Grand Opening

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Greater New Orleans, Inc. has released a comprehensive economic and fiscal impact analysis of the Louisiana International Terminal (LIT), finding that the container ship terminal in Violet will generate more than $33 million in new annual tax revenues for St. Bernard Parish at full buildout — equivalent to a 58% increase over the parish’s current tax base — while adding more than 4,300 direct and indirect jobs to a workforce of fewer than 12,000.

New Analysis Projects Louisiana International Terminal to Deliver Millions in Annual Tax Revenue to St. Bernard Parish

Governor Jeff Landry signed an executive order establishing the Office of Rural Health Transformation and Sustainability within the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), marking a major step forward in strengthening health care access and outcomes for rural communities across the state. The executive order also establishes the Rural Health Transformation Program Advisory Council.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

Governor Landry Establishes Office of Rural Health Transformation and Sustainability

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Oak Street Receives Historic District Designation

Christopher Home, Tredway Sale Hopes To Bring Renewal To Aging Residents

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Gulf Coast Real Estate Veterans Launch New Louisiana Residential Brokerage

Registration Now Open for Fit Fête New Orleans Community Games