Week in Review, April 29-May 3: New Med School, Port NOLA Record and More

NEW ORLEANS — On April 30, Xavier University of Louisiana and Ochsner Health announced that the Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine (XOCOM) will operate out of Benson Tower.
“With the establishment of the Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine, Ochsner and Xavier aim to address long-standing health disparities and foster stronger, healthier communities in pursuit of the mission to promote a more just and humane society gifted to Xavier nearly 100 years ago by our foundress, St. Katharine Drexel and her Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament,” said Dr. Reynold Verret, president of Xavier University of Louisiana, in a press release.
