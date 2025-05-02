Week-in-Review, April 28 – May 2: Record Breaking Investments, Carbon Capture, Short-Term Rentals and more

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:
The sign-off on a $17.5 billion LNG project in Calcasieu Parish makes it Louisiana’s largest single greenfield project ever and largest single Foreign Direct Investment in the state’s history.
Microsoft signed a 15-year Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage contract with Louisiana’s AtmosClear amid uncertainty about federal funding in an atmosphere of strong private sector support.
Short-term rentals are once again in the spotlight as residents are asked to express their opinion on a City Planning Commission survey that some say is misleading.
Ochsner Health announced a pivotal milestone in advancing pediatric healthcare in the Gulf South, breaking ground on The Gayle and Tom Benson Ochsner Children’s Hospital.
Stronghold Studios celebrates 28 years as the artistic force behind eye-catching New Orleans projects like the iconic fabrications at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
The Louisiana Children’s Museum announced a $2.5 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to launch a groundbreaking project designed to engage older children and teens.
Here are more of the week’s top business stories:
LSU Health Foundation Names New President and CEO
Gulf Coast Company Uses Technology to Address Coastal Erosion
The 2025 Gulf South Index Reveals a Complex Landscape
Capital One Announces $1 Million Investment
Energy Workforce Development Investments Announced
2025 Study: Energy Industry Generates 25% of Louisiana’s Economy