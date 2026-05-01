Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

DMMS Purchaser, Inc. (“DMMS”), an investor group led by former IBERIABANK Corp. leaders Daryl Byrd, Mark Tipton, Michael Brown, and Scott Price, announced it closed on the merger of MC Bancshares, Inc., the holding company for M C Bank & Trust Company (“MCBANK”), with and into DMMS. Upon completion of the merger, DMMS, as the surviving corporation, will change its name to MC Bancshares, Inc. (“MCBI”).

MC Bancshares, Inc. Emerges from DMMS and MCBANK Merger

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Hosted by the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority’s Small & Emerging Business (SEB) Program, WIN: Pitch Smart – Retail Ready Competition will be a high-energy ‘Shark Tank’-style competition where local business owners can pitch their retail products to a panel of judges. Judges will evaluate the pitches and products based on market, branding and more.

New Orleans Convention Center to Host Pitch Competition

The Domino Sugar Chalmette Refinery, owned by American Sugar Refining, Inc., a member of the ASR Group family of companies, will break ground on a state-of-the-art Filtration Building at an event on Tuesday, May 5, marking a $200 million investment in the future of the 117-year-old facility located in Arabi whose 535 employees produce more than 6 million pounds of sugar each day.

Domino Sugar Chalmette Refinery Breaks Ground on New Operations Facility

A recent review by the cybersecurity firm Red Sift shows that Louisiana businesses rank near the bottom nationally in the basic enforcement of email security protections, potentially allowing infiltration by bad actors, scam artists or even foreign governments seeking financial and operational information in some of the state’s most critical industries.

Louisiana Businesses Rank Low Nationally in Email Security Protections

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Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Louisiana and NTIA Process First NEPA Approvals in the Nation

New Orleans & Co. Launches Good Times Pass with SmartVisit

Congressman Carter Introduces Offshore Parity Act to Create Equal Offshore Gulf State Boundaries

Louisiana Lands Major Nuclear Manufacturing Expansion with Turner Industries