Week in Review, April 22-26: Overtime Changes, S&W Foods, Haptech and More

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the week’s top business stories:
- US Makes Changes to ‘Noncompete’ Agreements and Overtime Pay
- S&W Foods Announces $21M Investment to Expand Hammond Headquarters
- New Orleans Tech Company Haptech to Receive $11M in US Military R&D Funding
- Colliers Expands Brokerage Presence to Louisiana
- Biden Planning More Lease Sales for Offshore Wind Energy
- Report: Homelessness on the Rise for Second Straight Year
- Port NOLA Receives $7.1M in Federal Funding for Sustainability Infrastructure
- Offshore Wind Experts Attend Global Conference This Week in New Orleans
- WhereTraveler New Orleans Ceasing Publication After 55 Years
- City Park Extends Master Planning Process
- Accounting Firm Renews Lease at Causeway Plaza
- SweetSpot Products Now Available at Dick’s Sporting Goods
- S&WB Extends Partnership with Veolia North America
- Rolling Stones to Headline Expanded Jazz Fest