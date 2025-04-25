Week-in-Review, April 21–25: Amtrak, FQ Upgrade, Mark Romig, World Trade Conference and more

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

Louisiana’s first hydrogen liquefaction facility opened in St. Gabriel and is among the largest electrolytic hydrogen liquefaction facilities in North America, strengthening the regional hydrogen supply chain.

A $1.75 million endeavor sees nearly 500 of the 945 French Quarter streetlights repaired, with the project expected to continue through early 2026.

Starting this summer, a new twice-daily Amtrak intercity train service will run along the Mississippi Gulf Coast between New Orleans and Mobile, Ala.

Louisiana’s strategic importance in global shipping, energy, and exports will be showcased at the upcoming Louisiana International Trade (LIT) Conference hosted and organized by the World Trade Center of New Orleans.

Mark Romig, a distinguished, trusted figure in tourism, public relations and community engagement, is stepping into a senior advisor role at The Ehrhardt Group.

West Jefferson Medical Center (WJMC) in New Orleans has a new President and CEO.

Here are more of the week’s top business stories including two major housing developments:

Mixed-Use Mixed-Income Housing Opens in Historic 7th Ward

Crowds Rate 2025 French Quarter Festival “10 Out of 10”

Award-Winning Journalist Announced as Holy Cross Commencement Speaker

Travel Industry Forum Set for New Orleans

New Orleans Developers Break Ground on Historic Homes

Emmy Award-Winning Actress to Address Tulane University Graduates