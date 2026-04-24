Week in Review April 20-24: Sports Illustrated Resort, Garden District Hotels and Festivals

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

Baton Rouge is soon to further cement its status as a prime destination for sports enthusiasts from across the nation with the recently announced development of a Sports Illustrated Resort taking over the current Hilton Capitol Center at 201 Lafayette St., with renovations and construction set for a 2027 start date.

Sports Illustrated Resort Hopes to Revitalize Downtown Baton Rouge

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The Subcontractor Symposium for Small Businesses brought together more than 200 local vendors, contractors and project leaders for an evening focused on networking and practical guidance. Attendees learned more about the procurement process, project scope and anticipated timelines, while also engaging directly with key partners involved in the development.

Convention Center Hosts Omni New Orleans Subcontractor Symposium for Small Businesses

The Garden District Hotel opened its doors recently to much fanfare and has been topping many a list. This time it’s the Travel+Leisure 2026 It List of Best New Hotels. The It List highlights the most impressive new hotel openings worldwide, with editors narrowing hundreds of properties down to just 100.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

Garden District Hotel Named One of the World’s Best New Hotels

Woodside Energy has awarded a services contract to Green Tug Towing for the design and construction of four new tugs to be built at C&C Marine and Repair in Plaquemines Parish and delivered to Louisiana LNG in 2028. With this award, valued at more than $300 million, Woodside and its contractors have now committed more than $1 billion to Louisiana suppliers for the foundational development of the Louisiana LNG project.

Woodside Tugboat Contract Boosts Louisiana Spend to More Than $1 Billion

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Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Air Liquide Invests $350M in Louisiana Industrial Expansion

French Quarter Festival Wraps a Record Year in 2026

Tulane Avenue Corridor Set for Transformation as NORA Issues Conditional Award for Housing Development

Shell LiveWire Supports 21 Louisiana Entrepreneurs